Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle
October 17 2020 9:03pm
01:56

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

World War II veteran Herbert ‘Buck’ Rogers is one of the last of his kind.  He joined the Canadian Armed Forces when he was 18-years-old in 1920 and his war career lasting six and a half years.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home