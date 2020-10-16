Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 16 2020 6:35pm
00:31

Kamloops school and motel locked down after gunfire

Several schools and a motel in Kamloops are locked down — after gunfire erupted early Friday morning near the Hospitality Inn on Columbia Street West.

