Global News at 10 Regina October 15 2020 11:44am 02:13 Party leaders in Saskatchewan focus on spending in civil election debate While there were no knockout punches, both Scott Moe and Ryan Meili wasted no time taking aim at each other’s platforms during their debate. Party leaders in Saskatchewan focus on spending in civil election debate <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398825/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398825/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?