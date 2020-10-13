Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2020 8:59pm
01:55

Snow and wind cause problems across B.C.

Snowfalls and high winds across many parts of B.C. Are creating a number of problems, including ferry delays and power outages. Kylie Stanton reports.

