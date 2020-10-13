Snow and wind warnings in place for much of B.C. Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Wind and snowfall warnings have been put in place for many parts of B.C. Tuesday.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to fall at higher elevations Tuesday with some areas expecting between 15 and 20 centimetres. This is due to a frontal system moving across the province and is expected to taper off in the afternoon.

The snowfall warning is in place for Boundary, East Columbia, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, West Columbia, East Kootenay and Yoho Park.

Great satellite animation of the past hour and the progression of the Southern BC storm. pic.twitter.com/nRz33ksUZi — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, a wind warning is in place for many other parts of the province, forcing ferry cancellations and causing power outages.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are about 4,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland and about 11,000 on Vancouver Island.

BC Ferries was also forced to delay sailings Tuesday morning due to the strong winds. Travellers are asked to check the current conditions before sailing.

Environment Canada says gusty winds are expected over Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia and Bowen Island will see winds of 50 to 70 km/h from the southeast. Those winds will shift from southeasterly to very strong, gusty southwesterlies, Environment Canada says, late Tuesday morning. It is expected that gusts will get up to 90 km/h over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Winds are expected to ease by Tuesday evening.

