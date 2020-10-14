Flying trampolines, falling trees: B.C.’s South Coast hit hard by fall storm

Send this page to someone via email

The power was back on for most BC Hydro customers Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s windstorm hit the South Coast.

For parts of the Fraser Valley, wind gusts reached 90 km/h and objects were picked up and thrown around.

In Chilliwack, Chris Jordan’s neighbour’s trampoline flew over the fence and almost hit his dog.

Some of the roads were dangerous to drive on during the high winds.

On Highway 1 eastbound by Herling Island, past Agassiz, an RV was hit by a falling tree. No one was hurt.

Solander Island, off the west coast of Vancouver Island, saw the strongest winds with gusts reaching 129 km/h.

BC Hydro said 192,000 customers lost power because of the storm Tuesday, though 96 per cent of them now have it restored.

BC Ferries was also forced to cancel sailings due to the high winds.

No weather alerts were in place for B.C. on Wednesday, but more rain was expected to move in late Thursday.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the heaviest precipitation Thursday will be along the coastal areas from Prince Rupert to Port Hardy. Mountain passes will see a mix of rain and snow and snow could fall Friday overnight and into Saturday for the interior.

A look at the storm moving across the province on Thursday evening.