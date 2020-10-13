Global News at 10 Regina October 13 2020 7:37pm 01:19 Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor A Prince Albert church has been fined $14,000 after a multi-day event caused an outbreak of COVID-19. Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event linked to COVID-19 outbreak, $14K fine: mayor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395481/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395481/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?