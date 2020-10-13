Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 13 2020 7:37pm
01:19

Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor

A Prince Albert church has been fined $14,000 after a multi-day event caused an outbreak of COVID-19.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home