Active coronavirus cases rise to 254 in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported its highest number of active coronavirus cases in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday.

There are currently 254 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths. The last time active cases reached this mark was Aug. 2.

Health officials said there were 25 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,199 since the first case was reported in March. They added one pending case from Tuesday has been assigned to the Regina zone.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Harbour Landing School in Regina

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the north east zone with seven, while there are five in north central, two each in far north east and Saskatoon, three in Regina, and the rest in the central east and south east zones.

Story continues below advertisement

In the province, seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — six are receiving inpatient care and one is in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,920.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,700 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 220,659 tests have been carried out in the province.

3:59 Real estate market continuing to recover despite pandemic Real estate market continuing to recover despite pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.