Air 1 helicopter October 13 2020 2:02pm 03:22 Edmonton police Air 1 footage of Elk Island hiker rescue Video from the Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter showing the search and rescue of a lost hiker and his dogs at Elk Island National Park the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7394616/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7394616/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?