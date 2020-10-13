Menu

Air 1 helicopter
October 13 2020 2:02pm
03:22

Edmonton police Air 1 footage of Elk Island hiker rescue

Video from the Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter showing the search and rescue of a lost hiker and his dogs at Elk Island National Park the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

