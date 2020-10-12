Menu

Coivd-19
October 12 2020 12:13pm
01:40

Fitness centers in Toronto rally to reopen gyms

A group of people rally and protest the Ontario government’s new restrictions that closed gyms and fitness centres in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. Katherine Ward explains.

