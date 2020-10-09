Menu

October 9 2020 11:11pm
HIGHLIGHTS: MJHL Pistons vs Freeze – Oct. 9

Highlights from the opening night in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League as the Steinbach Pistons shutout the Winnipeg Freeze 2-0 at the Rink Training Centre on Friday.

