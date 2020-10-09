Amateur October 9 2020 11:11pm 00:54 HIGHLIGHTS: MJHL Pistons vs Freeze – Oct. 9 Highlights from the opening night in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League as the Steinbach Pistons shutout the Winnipeg Freeze 2-0 at the Rink Training Centre on Friday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?