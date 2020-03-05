Amateur March 5 2020 10:43pm 01:37 HIGHLIGHTS: WHSHL Championship Dakota vs St. Paul’s The St. Paul’s Crusaders won the city championship in high school hockey with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Dakota Lancers on Thursday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6639037/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6639037/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?