Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News 5
October 9 2020 6:42pm
01:48

Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

A pair of work boots have been placed at the intersection of Government Road South and Sixth Avenue Southeast, where two Sask Power employees died, Thursday.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home