Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

SaskPower says a “serious safety incident” involving two of its employees occurred in Weyburn, Sask., on Thursday that resulted in two deaths.

Weyburn Police Service say they responded to the industrial incident at around 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Government Road South and Sixth Avenue Southeast.

SaskPower crews were performing some type of work when the incident occurred, police say.

“Two of the SaskPower employees had fallen from a piece of equipment,” deputy police chief of the Weyburn Police Service Rod Stafford said.

A 51-year-old employee was declared dead on scene, and a 40-year-old SaskPower employee with serious injuries was taken to Weyburn General Hospital.

The 40-year-old succumbed to injuries and died in hospital, “very soon” after arriving Stafford said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers,” read a statement from SaskPower.

“Safety is SaskPower’s number one priority. SaskPower is working with authorities as internal and external investigations continue.”

The flag outside the SaskPower Maintenance Centre in Weyburn is flying at half-mast after two of its workers died on Thursday. Police say it appears they fell from a piece of equipment. We will have full details on @GlobalRegina at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/Ke7cAcc5rQ — Katelyn Wilson (@GlobalWilsonK) October 9, 2020

Occupational Health and Safety officers are conducting an investigation, and are examining the equipment from which the employees had fallen, Stafford said.

Mayor of Weyburn Marcell Roy said the two men had fallen from a lift truck following a mechanical accident.

“From there, there was a fall from heights. That’s where it becomes so tragic,” Roy said.

According to a SaskPower spokesperson, there were no other injuries.

‘Entire community is grieving’

According to police, both men were from Weyburn which has left many in the community shaken, including members of the police service.

“Anytime you have a tragic incident it impacts the community. Even more so when the people are from the community the incident happened in. They lived here, worked here,” Stafford said. “Everyone knows everyone and the entire community is grieving as a result of this.”

Roy, who has worked in emergency services throughout his life, has seen a lot of tragedies, but this one hits particularly close.

“These people have young families and it will cause a ripple effect throughout (the community). People this age are not supposed to die this young,” Roy said.

“They had friends and families. Even though we’re a smaller city of 11,000, people are very much interconnected. This has affected an awful lot of people in this city.”

With files from Katelyn Wilson.

