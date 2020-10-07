Coronavirus: Toronto COVID-19 cases could exceed April peak in October, city’s top doctor says

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, presented new COVID-19 modelling projections on Wednesday, saying that with the level of transmission, they could see disease activity in the next few weeks of October “that would exceed our April peak.” De Villa also stated that “things could get much worse” if the virus is left “unchecked” heading into November and that infections could rise week-over-week, peaking in early March and early May 2021.