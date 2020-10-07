cole perfetti October 7 2020 12:16pm 04:29 Highlights from day one of the NHL draft 680 CJOB’s Sports Director Kelly Moore dives in to what happened during the first day of the NHL draft, including the jets first round pick, Cole Perfetti. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7383533/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7383533/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?