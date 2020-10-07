Menu

cole perfetti
October 7 2020 12:16pm
04:29

Highlights from day one of the NHL draft

680 CJOB’s Sports Director Kelly Moore dives in to what happened during the first day of the NHL draft, including the jets first round pick, Cole Perfetti.

