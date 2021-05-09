Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
cole perfetti
May 9 2021 6:40pm
02:16

Tracking the Moose: Cole Perfetti

Jets’ first round pick Cole Perfetti is enjoying a successful rookie season with the Manitoba Moose despite uncertainty surrounding his junior hockey options throughout the season. Global’s Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.