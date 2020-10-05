Menu

Global National
October 5 2020 8:45pm
02:14

COVID-19 testing trouble hits Ontario, as Quebec reimposes more rules

Ontario’s crisis with COVID-19 tests deepens, as Quebec lays down some new restrictions in coronavirus hot spots. Abigail Bimman explains.

