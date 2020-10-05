Global National October 5 2020 8:45pm 02:14 COVID-19 testing trouble hits Ontario, as Quebec reimposes more rules Ontario’s crisis with COVID-19 tests deepens, as Quebec lays down some new restrictions in coronavirus hot spots. Abigail Bimman explains. Canada adds 2,206 new coronavirus cases, marking highest daily increase yet <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380221/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7380221/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?