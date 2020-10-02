News October 2 2020 8:07pm 01:43 The Bay in downtown Winnipeg closing An iconic downtown staple is officially closing its doors after nearly 100 years in business. The Bay has announced its downtown Winnipeg location is no longer viable. Hudson’s Bay to close downtown Winnipeg location <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375835/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375835/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?