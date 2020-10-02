Menu

News
October 2 2020 8:07pm
01:43

The Bay in downtown Winnipeg closing

An iconic downtown staple is officially closing its doors after nearly 100 years in business. The Bay has announced its downtown Winnipeg location is no longer viable.

