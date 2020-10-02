Hudson’s Bay to close downtown Winnipeg location

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic downtown Winnipeg shopping spot will soon be shutting its doors for good.

Hudson’s Bay Company will close its Portage Avenue location in February 2021.

In a statement provided to Global News, HBC said the closure is due to “shifting consumer behaviour and changes to how and where customers are shopping.”

The Polo Park and St. Vital locations will remain open.

“While these decisions are difficult, they are the right ones for our business and reflect customer preferences,” the statement said.

“All eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible.”

An appraisal, done last year by Cushman & Wakefield for the Hudson’s Bay Company, valued the nearly 100-year-old building at $0 if it were to be leased back to the company.

Cushman & Wakefield found with a little more than $91 million in upgrades, the building’s value would increase to $8 million if leased to a single tenant.

With a little more than $111 million in improvements that value would jump to just shy of $10.8 million if leased to multiple tenants.

The building received a heritage designation in 2019.

