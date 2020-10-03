Global News Morning BC October 3 2020 12:00pm 02:26 Open House: Window heat regulation Windows and doors play a major role in heat regulation in a home. This week on Open House we look at the signs of a problem and what to do about it. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7372420/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7372420/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?