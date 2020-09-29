Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
police in schools
September 29 2020 12:21pm
03:53

Group calling for removal of police from schools

Police-Free Schools Winnipeg explains why they want to see police taken out of schools, ahead of a vote by city council on the renewal of the School Resource Officer program.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home