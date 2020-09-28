Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 28 2020 5:50pm
01:53

Coronavirus: Two COVID-19 outbreaks declared at TDSB schools

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto District School Board reopened and already there are two coronavirus outbreaks have been declared. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home