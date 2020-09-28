Menu

Global News Morning Regina
September 28 2020 12:12pm
03:49

Coronavirus: Face coverings compared

Global’s Brittney Matejka talks with the University of Saskatchewan’s Dr. Joseph Blondeau about different types of face coverings.

