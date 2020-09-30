Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan adds 14 new cases as recoveries reach 1,750

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Face coverings compared' Coronavirus: Face coverings compared
WATCH: Global's Brittney Matejka talks with the University of Saskatchewan's Dr. Joseph Blondeau about different types of face coverings.

Saskatchewan reported a double-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Provincial government officials said there were 14 new infections in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,913 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: McDonald’s employee in Saskatoon tests positive for the coronavirus

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with eight, while there are two each in central east and Regina and the rest are in north east and central west.

In the province, nine people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — eight are receiving inpatient care and the other is in intensive care.

Thirteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,750.

Read more: Member of Regina police tests positive for coronavirus

There are currently 139 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 1,280 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 190,795 tests have been carried out in the province.

Click to play video 'Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19' Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19
Yorkton Chamber of Commerce president under fire after comments on masks, COVID-19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

