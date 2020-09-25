Menu

Peace by Chocolate
September 25 2020 6:10am
05:44

A new chapter for Peace by Chocolate

We chat with Tareq Hadhad of Peace by Chocolate and local author Jon Tattrie about the upcoming book that chronicles the Hadhad family journey from Syria to Canada.  

