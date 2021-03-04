Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Business
March 4 2021 6:39am
06:27

Peace by Chocolate makes its marque in downtown Halifax

We check in with Tareq Hadhad of Peace by Chocolate fame to get a sneak peek of the new Queen’s Marque location that is set to open on Friday.

Advertisement

Video Home