BC Floods September 24 2020 7:50pm 02:16 City of Grand Forks plans to rent out houses acquired under buyout program The City of Grand Forks recently announced plans to start renting out some of the previously-flooded properties it purchased under the buyout program. Jules Knox reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357647/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357647/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?