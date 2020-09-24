Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 24 2020 7:00pm
2020 harvest ‘well ahead’ of five-year average across province: Crop Report

While harvest is closest to completion in the southwest, the latest crop report shows all regions of Saskatchewan are ahead of their five-year harvesting average.

