Global News at 10 Regina September 24 2020 7:00pm 01:45 2020 harvest ‘well ahead’ of five-year average across province: Crop Report While harvest is closest to completion in the southwest, the latest crop report shows all regions of Saskatchewan are ahead of their five-year harvesting average. 2020 Saskatchewan harvest ‘well ahead’ of five-year average across province: crop report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7357461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?