2020 Saskatchewan harvest ‘well ahead’ of five-year average across province: crop report

Saskatchewan’s latest harvest update shows that 2020 is capable of producing some good news.

The province’s Sept. 15-21 crop report shows that overall, 77 per cent of this year’s crop is in the bin. The overall five-year average for this time of year is 59 per cent.

“Each of the regions are well ahead of their five-year average for this time of year,” said Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture crop extension specialist, Sara Tetland.

“The weather has really been favourable and harvest has really been progressing across all parts of the province.”

The southwest region is closest to completion with 96 per cent of the crop combined. The southeast region is 89 per cent combined. The west-central region is at 78 per cent, east-central at 69 per cent, northeast at 51 per cent and northwest at 43 per cent.

Sask Agriculture says 99 per cent of lentils, 98 per cent of field peas, 95 per cent of durum, 86 per cent of barley, 77 per cent of chickpeas, 74 per cent of spring wheat, 71 per cent of oats, 61 per cent of canola and 52 per cent of flax have been combined.

The crop report shows an additional 35 per cent of canola is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The report also shows that recent rain has helped improve topsoil moisture in some parts of the province this week.

Provincial topsoil moisture is rated as 37 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 24 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 27 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 35 per cent very short.

Tetland said that some farmers in more southern regions relied heavily on subsoil moisture to get crops off this year, and will need a wet winter to re-hydrate for next season.

“Farmers are hoping for a lot of rain to be stored, and also a lot of snow, just to have enough moisture to be available for crops next year.”

