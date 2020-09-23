Menu

Canada
September 23 2020 8:17pm
02:06

Saskatchewan reaction to throne speech

In the midst of a pandemic, the federal Liberal government has laid out its vision for Canada. Ryan Kessler has the details and reaction from Saskatchewan.

