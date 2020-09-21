The Morning Show September 21 2020 9:43am 05:22 What’s it like teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic? A teacher tells us Kindergarten teacher Kate Winn joins The Morning Show to talk about her experience teaching young students during a pandemic and they’re coping with changes. Waterloo Region active COVID-19 cases nearly double in a week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7348169/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7348169/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?