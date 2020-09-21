Menu

The Morning Show
September 21 2020 9:43am
05:22

What’s it like teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic? A teacher tells us

Kindergarten teacher Kate Winn joins The Morning Show to talk about her experience teaching young students during a pandemic and they’re coping with changes.

