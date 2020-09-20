Global News at 10 Weekend Regina September 20 2020 8:29pm 01:47 Saskatchewan resort providing staycation destination for locals Normally the Champetre County Wild West Resort/Howling Coyote Ranch is booming at this time with people and events, but because of COVID-19 business has drastically slowed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347615/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7347615/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?