Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 18 2020 7:44pm
01:44

Regina mom frustrated as public division moves 25 teachers out of class to meet e-learning demand

Twenty-five teachers have bee pulled from their in-class assignments across the school division’s 41 elementary schools to support the online courses. 

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home