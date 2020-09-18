Menu

Canada
September 18 2020 3:54pm
00:42

Alberta working with lab to look at mouth rinse and saliva COVID-19 tests

Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses new testing methods and why there is no timeline for Alberta to move forward with these tests.

