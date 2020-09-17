bc wine September 17 2020 8:47pm 01:53 South Okanagan wine village on its way The 11 acre compound hopes to become the gateway in and out of the Okanagan’s renown Golden Mile. South Okanagan wine village construction underway <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342927/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342927/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?