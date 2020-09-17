Economy September 17 2020 6:25pm 01:14 Face mask cards won’t return: Edmonton interim manager Interim city manager Adam Laughlin said the face covering exemption card program will not return, however existing cards will continue to be honoured. Edmonton seeing 97% compliance rate on mandatory masks: city <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7342496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?