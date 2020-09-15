central okanagan September 15 2020 8:28pm 01:16 Animal activists protest alleged animal abuser at Kelowna’s law courts Leighton Labute, a 20-year-old man from Kelowna, is facing three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing animal unnecessary pain or suffering. Protest held at Kelowna’s law courts against man accused of torturing hamsters <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7337825/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7337825/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?