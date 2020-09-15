Protest held at Kelowna’s law courts against man accused of torturing hamsters

Send this page to someone via email

A rally for animal rights was held on Tuesday morning outside of Kelowna’s law courts.

Leighton Labute, a 20-year-old man from Kelowna, is facing three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing animal unnecessary pain or suffering.

He had a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

“There has to be a voice for justice for animals that Leighton Labute allegedly tortured on video,” said BoDreay Fraser, a protest organizer.

Around a dozen protesters showed up to the rally.

Labute is accused of torturing and killing hamsters and posting the cruelty on his public social media account.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re trying to make the public aware of exactly what’s going on and the courts as well,” said Fraser.

Leighton Labute, a 20-year-old Kelowna man, has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty. Instagram/ Leighton Labute

According to RCMP, Labute was arrested and was granted bail back in May. On Tuesday, his case was adjourned until his next appearance on Sept. 29.

“Our community is outraged. We’re outraged that with this amount of evidence, he’s not under house arrest.” said Fraser.

None of the allegations against Labute have been proven in court.

2:49 Man receives mandatory life sentence with no parole eligibility for 12 years after killing spouse in Okanagan hotel Man receives mandatory life sentence with no parole eligibility for 12 years after killing spouse in Okanagan hotel