Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 15 2020 8:22pm 02:01 Mill Woods Seniors Association reopens After being closed for months during the pandemic, the Mill Woods Seniors Association has reopened with smaller, socially distant activities. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7337804/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7337804/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?