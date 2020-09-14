Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
September 14 2020 6:35pm
02:11

Alberta saw 418 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death over the weekend

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces 418 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death between Sept. 11 and Sept. 13, 2020.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home