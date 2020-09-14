Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
September 14 2020 10:33am
03:46

ET Canada season 16 premieres tonight on Global

Entertainment reporter Sangita Patel joins Liem Vu to talk about what viewers can look forward to with season 16 of ET Canada premiering on Monday.

