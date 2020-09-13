Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2020 10:02pm
00:34

Anti-mask rally in downtown Vancouver

A crowd gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday to protest mandatory mask requirements and physical distancing measures.

