Focus Ontario
September 12 2020 5:30pm
22:31

Focus Ontario: Season Premiere

On the season premiere of Focus Ontario, students head back to class amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Ontario. We’re looking at efforts to tamp down infection numbers and keep the kids safe at school.

