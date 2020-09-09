Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
September 9 2020 10:02am
01:49

Regina students, parents experience pandemic-style start to school

The first day of class saw half as many students in the building, as both Regina’s public and Catholic school divisions implemented staggered starts to the year.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home