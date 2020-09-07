Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon September 7 2020 10:17pm 00:54 A bus fleet formerly of the Saskatchewan Transportation Corporation are for sale Former buses in the STC are up for sale, after an Airdrie, Alta., man has decided to get ride of them. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320845/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320845/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?