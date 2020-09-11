Former Saskatchewan Transportation Corporation bus up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone wanting to own a piece of transit history, now is your chance to do so.

Over a dozen buses and a handful of trailers that were a part of the fleet of the Saskatchewan Transportation Corporation (STC) are for sale on autoTRADER.ca.

They were in use until STC operations ceased in 2017. They provided transportation across Saskatchewan.

Robert LaBine purchased the lot in 2018 because he wanted to start his own charter bus company. But because of recent health concerns, he decided it was best to sell the buses and trailers.

“There has been quite a bit of interest in them. We do want to sell them all,” LaBine told Global News from his home near Calgary, Alta.

“Some people have been purchasing them to make a motor home out of as a matter of fact. Tiny homes, or vacation homes. This would be an ideal thing for that as well.”

He says each bus is selling for $9,000 while the trailers are $4,500 or best offer. The buses are anywhere between 14 to 21 years of age but have all been properly maintained.

LaBine adds he has sold a couple and has a few offers on the table.

His goal is to have all of them sold by Christmas.

