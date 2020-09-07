Global News at 5 Edmonton September 7 2020 7:37pm 03:31 Microbiologist talks about COVID-19’s potential impact on Halloween Global Edmonton’s Breanna Karstens-Smith talks to microbiologist Jason Tetro, also known as “The Germ Guy,” about how the COVID-19 pandemic may impact Halloween this year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7320685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?