Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
September 6 2020 10:22pm
01:43

Combine fire not discouraging family farming duo

On a recent swath of a field near Estevan, Sask., Gracie LeBlanc’s combine started on fire. Thanks to her dad, Jason, and calm dameanor she was not injured. The combine was sustained heavy damage.

