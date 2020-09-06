Global News at 10 Weekend Regina September 6 2020 10:22pm 01:43 Combine fire not discouraging family farming duo On a recent swath of a field near Estevan, Sask., Gracie LeBlanc’s combine started on fire. Thanks to her dad, Jason, and calm dameanor she was not injured. The combine was sustained heavy damage. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7319926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?