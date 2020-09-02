Global News Morning Saskatoon September 2 2020 10:15am 04:29 Bombargo on their cameo in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ A Saskatoon band has a most excellent cameo in the latest movie in the Bill and Ted series. Bombargo guitarist Anthony Thoen tells us how they got in “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Saskatoon band Bombargo get most excellent surprise with cameo in ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311658/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7311658/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?